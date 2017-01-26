ScienceFictionFantasyHorror.com is dedicated to providing you with your daily “fix” of the best
science fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy and horror we can find!
2010 August 25:
Another brief update, or to where and why I seemingly disappeared.
|2011 December 31:
|
|
The end of the year is akin to the end of a season.
|2010 February 28:
|
|
It is not about zombies. Or, maybe it is...
|2010 January 08:
|
|
Someone for everyone?
|2010 January 07:
|
|
It’s all fun and games until someone gets their feet chopped off.
|2010 January 06:
|
|
Where two become one, joining in peace.
|2010 January 05:
|
|
Life can be good until it’s not anymore.
|2010 January 04:
|
|
Sometimes, the light within is just as great.
|2010 January 03:
|
|
Many moons ago... Oh, how quickly they do go by.
|2010 January 02:
|
|
Yet higher, or higher yet?