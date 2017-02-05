ScienceFictionFantasyHorror.com
  HOME     Editor’s Blog     Science Fiction     Fantasy     Horror     Bizarre     Interviews     News     Reviews     Collectibles     Projects     Recipes  

Navigation

Welcome Guest!

We hope you enjoy your visit!

Reader Picks

SciFi/SpecFic:
Robert D. Rowntree’s
Perspectives

Fantasy:
S.J. Reisner’s
Faith in Unicorns

Horror:
John Weagly’s
In the Mind of the Screaming Clown

Bizarre:
Mike Philbin’s
Hot Naked Chicks

Click here for our Ten Most Read Stories.

Quick Links

Other Sites of Interest

Tell a Friend!
Tell a friend about our site.

Tell a Friend!
Join our mailing list!

Writers Info

Writers Guidelines

2017 February 05, Sunday
-----

Welcome to ScienceFictionFantasyHorror.com

ScienceFictionFantasyHorror.com is dedicated to providing you with your daily “fix” of the best science fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy and horror we can find!

2010 August 25:
B
Hold On
Editor’s Blog
Another brief update, or to where and why I seemingly disappeared.


2012 December 31:
F
The Silence of 2012
by Dan C. Rinnert
Not an explanation or even a summary.


2011 December 31:
F
Faded Flowers
by Sarah Helen Whitman
The end of the year is akin to the end of a season.


2010 February 28:
C H
To the Dead
by J. G. C. Brainard
It is not about zombies. Or, maybe it is...


2010 January 08:
C F
Endymion
by Henry W. Longfellow
Someone for everyone?


2010 January 07:
H
The Taking of Al
by Dan C. Rinnert
It’s all fun and games until someone gets their feet chopped off.


2010 January 06:
C F
Epithalamium
by J. G. C. Brainard
Where two become one, joining in peace.


2010 January 05:
C H
The Haunted Palace
by Edgar Allan Poe
Life can be good until it’s not anymore.


2010 January 04:
F
Crystal Light
by Dan C. Rinnert
Sometimes, the light within is just as great.


2010 January 03:
C F
The Moon of Flowers
by Maria A. Brooks
Many moons ago... Oh, how quickly they do go by.


2010 January 02:
C F
Excelsior
by Henry W. Longfellow
Yet higher, or higher yet?


 
Cool Stuff

Our Store
Click here to purchase cool mousepads, coasters, calendars and posters to support this web site!

Doctor Who at Entertainment Earth

Rubber Stamps
You can save a lot of time by using rubber stamps! Think of all the repetitive writing you do in a typical day–much of which can be replaced with rubber stamps. Click here to visit the site.

Canville Virtual Village
Under Reconstruction... There was a time when the streets were alive with the sounds of children playing, friends gathering, and adults conversing. When the heat of summer met its match in an ice cream bar delivered by the friendly chap in the neighborhood ice cream truck. Or, a rubbery hose would refresh children with the spraying of water into the air. Oh, how times have changed. Where go the little children now? Where now gather the teens? Where chatter away the adults all afternoon? And, alas, what has become of the lonesome ice cream man?

In today’s fast-paced world, where many suffer from information overload, we offer a retreat from the headaches of the computerized world in our own Suburbs of the Information Superhighway, Canville Virtual Village. Click here to visit the site.

Lemurian Dawn

The Rundown
Dan C. Rinnert: Or show two dates. A thread-started date and a last post date...
Posted on 21 June 2010 at 01:01 AM

Lawrence Richards: Perhaps the date column in the forums could show the date of the last post instead of the first.
Posted on 20 June 2010 at 12:17 AM

Dan C. Rinnert: The forums are complete! All that's left is background stuff and testing.
Posted on 25 May 2010 at 05:33 PM

Dan C. Rinnert: Testing a change to the Rundown.
Posted on 22 May 2010 at 02:57 PM

Dan C. Rinnert: I'm not quite happy with the reply method on The Rundown, but it works.
Posted on 16 May 2010 at 01:04 AM

Legend
SF
Science Fiction / Speculative Fiction
F
Fantasy
H
Horror
Z
Bizarre
B
Blog Entry
I
Interviews
N
News
R
Reviews
L
Collectibles
P
Projects
X
Recipes
C
Classic
V
Video
# Contains language, graphic violent or sexual descriptions or other material some may find offensive.

ScienceFictionFantasyHorror.com and Canville Virtual Village are service marks and/or trademarks of Canville Communications.
All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Page design, graphics, images and other artwork by Canville Communications.
Any use of our articles, graphics, images or other artwork or content without our express written permission is strictly prohibited.
Copyright 1996-2010. All rights reserved.

About Us     Disclaimer     Philosophy Statement     Privacy Policy     Terms of Use

RSS Feed

00231326